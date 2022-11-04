Are Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) closed at $217.16 up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $215.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658654 shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $285.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when LaPlume Joseph W sold 200 shares for $226.13 per share. The transaction valued at 45,227 led to the insider holds 20,766 shares of the business.

MASSARO GEORGE sold 178 shares of CRL for $41,110 on May 09. The Director now owns 4,677 shares after completing the transaction at $230.96 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Smith David Ross, who serves as the Corporate Executive VP & CFO of the company, sold 8,965 shares for $282.53 each. As a result, the insider received 2,532,921 and left with 25,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $409.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 244.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRL has traded an average of 606.58K shares per day and 732.98k over the past ten days. A total of 50.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.35M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 1.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.68, while EPS last year was $2.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.91, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.7 and $11.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.53. EPS for the following year is $13.11, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.71 and $12.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.