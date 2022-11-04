Are PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) closed at $26.58 up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $26.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4500548 shares were traded. PPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PPL Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $33.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Bergstein Joseph P Jr sold 20,645 shares for $30.41 per share. The transaction valued at 627,814 led to the insider holds 31,469 shares of the business.

Sorgi Vincent sold 27,600 shares of PPL for $828,000 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 111,462 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Sorgi Vincent, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 27,553 shares for $29.00 each. As a result, the insider received 799,037 and left with 111,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $30.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PPL has traded an average of 4.83M shares per day and 4.5M over the past ten days. A total of 735.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.37M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 9.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PPL is 0.90, from 1.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.46. The current Payout Ratio is 147.10% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.78B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.11B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.