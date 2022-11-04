Are Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Solid Power Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.83, up 4.86% from its previous closing price of $5.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050548 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLDP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.10 and its Current Ratio is at 36.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On January 10, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares for $6.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,089,700 led to the insider holds 9,700,214 shares of the business.

STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 30,000 shares of SLDP for $203,937 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 85,505 shares after completing the transaction at $6.80 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Campbell Douglas M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $6.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,334,000 and left with 9,870,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Solid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 158.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $14.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLDP traded 1.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.64M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 4.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71M, up 67.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.2M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.