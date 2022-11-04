As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) offers stability

The closing price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) was $51.88 for the day, up 13.20% from the previous closing price of $45.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1898568 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $64 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Hineline Lawrence J. sold 65,164 shares for $45.63 per share. The transaction valued at 2,973,406 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L sold 30,000 shares of ITCI for $1,713,975 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 9,043 shares after completing the transaction at $57.13 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, MARCUS JOEL S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $59.22 each. As a result, the insider received 592,200 and left with 44,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.45.

Shares Statistics:

ITCI traded an average of 760.12K shares per day over the past three months and 831.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.29, compared to 3.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.32M to a low estimate of $41.4M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.04M, an estimated increase of 157.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.8M, up 165.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $498.9M and the low estimate is $368.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.