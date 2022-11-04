As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) offers stability

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) closed the day trading at $127.20 up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $126.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12468000 shares were traded. JPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JPM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $145 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Scher Peter sold 1,310 shares for $125.02 per share. The transaction valued at 163,773 led to the insider holds 34,973 shares of the business.

Petno Douglas B sold 5,139 shares of JPM for $642,456 on Oct 26. The CEO Commercial Banking now owns 248,011 shares after completing the transaction at $125.02 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Leopold Robin, who serves as the Head of Human Resources of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $125.07 each. As a result, the insider received 250,144 and left with 19,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JPMorgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 91.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JPM has reached a high of $171.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JPM traded about 12.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JPM traded about 13.45M shares per day. A total of 2.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.91B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JPM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 18.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Dividends & Splits

JPM’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 3.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for JPM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.66, while EPS last year was $3.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of $2.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.85 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.21. EPS for the following year is $12.58, with 22 analysts recommending between $14.03 and $9.94.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $32.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.24B to a low estimate of $31.15B. As of the current estimate, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s year-ago sales were $29.76B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.95B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.6B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.3B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.01B and the low estimate is $127.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.