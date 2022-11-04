As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) offers stability

The closing price of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) was $11.43 for the day, down -6.39% from the previous closing price of $12.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529397 shares were traded. PMVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PMVP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.80 and its Current Ratio is at 24.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 26,253 shares for $15.93 per share. The transaction valued at 418,210 led to the insider holds 87,786 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 34,500 shares of PMVP for $730,365 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $22.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,679,250 and left with 34,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMVP has reached a high of $25.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.91.

Shares Statistics:

PMVP traded an average of 623.46K shares per day over the past three months and 478.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.68M. Shares short for PMVP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.34M with a Short Ratio of 18.91, compared to 12.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31.47% and a Short% of Float of 39.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.9, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$2.37.