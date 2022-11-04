As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) offers stability

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) closed the day trading at $18.84 up 5.02% from the previous closing price of $17.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1455487 shares were traded. SKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on November 05, 2021, Upgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $22 from $17 previously.

On November 03, 2021, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on March 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when REDDIN THOMAS sold 5,000 shares for $19.20 per share. The transaction valued at 96,000 led to the insider holds 40,654 shares of the business.

REDDIN THOMAS sold 10,000 shares of SKT for $180,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 45,654 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Guerrieri Thomas Joseph JR, who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $17.25 each. As a result, the insider received 34,500 and left with 45,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tanger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKT has reached a high of $22.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKT traded about 760.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKT traded about 962.41k shares per day. A total of 103.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.28, compared to 8.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 10.14%.

Dividends & Splits

SKT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.17. The current Payout Ratio is 188.20% for SKT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $411M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $432.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $426.52M, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $440.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $472.13M and the low estimate is $414M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.