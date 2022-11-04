Considering Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $57.26 in the prior trading day, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) closed at $57.94, up 1.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023369 shares were traded. CALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CALM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

On October 28, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Poole James E sold 5,000 shares for $59.45 per share. The transaction valued at 297,262 led to the insider holds 10,909 shares of the business.

HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 3,675 shares of CALM for $215,188 on Apr 05. The Vice President Sales now owns 4,810 shares after completing the transaction at $58.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $62.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 901.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 926.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.94M. Insiders hold about 14.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.48, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.24% and a Short% of Float of 14.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CALM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.03, compared to 1.73 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.26. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.