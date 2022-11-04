Considering Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) closed at $22.33 in the last session, down -2.45% from day before closing price of $22.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2378361 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On February 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 15, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Katkin Keith sold 29,899 shares for $25.90 per share. The transaction valued at 774,411 led to the insider holds 32,000 shares of the business.

Metzger Michael A sold 16,231 shares of SNDX for $410,508 on Oct 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 17,659 shares after completing the transaction at $25.29 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Katkin Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 360 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 9,000 and left with 32,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $26.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNDX traded on average about 675.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 729.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.25M. Shares short for SNDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.63, compared to 5.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 7.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.69. EPS for the following year is -$2.94, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.3 and -$3.2.