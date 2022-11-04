DINO (HF Sinclair Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) closed at $63.18 up 3.66% from its previous closing price of $60.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1551950 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $55 from $62 previously.

On May 16, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $56.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when MYERS FRANKLIN bought 7,250 shares for $55.94 per share. The transaction valued at 405,565 led to the insider holds 106,965 shares of the business.

Fernandez Manuel J sold 950 shares of DINO for $52,544 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 9,803 shares after completing the transaction at $55.31 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Bhatia Vaishali S., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec of the company, sold 10,435 shares for $54.03 each. As a result, the insider received 563,803 and left with 38,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $62.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DINO has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 222.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 5.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 10.50% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.13 and a low estimate of $3.72, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.6, with high estimates of $5.75 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17 and $4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.5. EPS for the following year is $6.75, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.55 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.24B to a low estimate of $5.13B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.33B, an estimated increase of 181.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.39B, up 73.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.78B and the low estimate is $21.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.