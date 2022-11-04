DSEY (Diversey Holdings Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) closed at $4.60 in the last session, down -4.17% from day before closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1421459 shares were traded. DSEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DSEY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when FOSS ERIC J bought 121,210 shares for $8.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,050,782 led to the insider holds 121,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSEY has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5540.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DSEY traded on average about 742.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 739.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 319.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 313.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DSEY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.12, compared to 4.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $708.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $722.85M to a low estimate of $688.11M. As of the current estimate, Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $664.34M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $732.82M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $717.91M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.