Genmab A/S (GMAB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) closed the day trading at $39.35 up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $38.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630841 shares were traded. GMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GMAB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 141.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.10 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.73.

On May 02, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $38.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genmab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMAB has reached a high of $47.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GMAB traded about 577.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GMAB traded about 705.95k shares per day. A total of 655.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 653.90M. Shares short for GMAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.25, compared to 2.48M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.54 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.66 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.57. EPS for the following year is $8.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.48 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $404.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $443.68M to a low estimate of $365.93M. As of the current estimate, Genmab A/S’s year-ago sales were $319.59M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $455.41M, an increase of 24.40% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $545.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $405.27M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 203.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.48B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.