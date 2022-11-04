How is Etsy Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $100.03 in the last session, up 14.27% from day before closing price of $87.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12880560 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETSY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On September 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on September 20, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $95.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,998,410 led to the insider holds 107,305 shares of the business.

Glaser Rachel C sold 3,040 shares of ETSY for $290,025 on Oct 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 49,143 shares after completing the transaction at $95.40 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $110.59 each. As a result, the insider received 2,305,808 and left with 107,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Etsy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $307.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETSY traded on average about 2.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.67M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.29% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 15.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.67% and a Short% of Float of 14.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.