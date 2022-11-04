How is Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ: FAST) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $48.01 in the prior trading day, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) closed at $48.22, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4416239 shares were traded. FAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FAST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Nielsen Sarah N bought 500 shares for $44.89 per share. The transaction valued at 22,445 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Eastman Stephen L. bought 1,000 shares of FAST for $43,885 on Oct 14. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $43.88 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Nielsen Sarah N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $47.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,790 and bolstered with 1,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fastenal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has reached a high of $64.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 573.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 571.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FAST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FAST’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.03, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 64.80% for FAST, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.01B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.