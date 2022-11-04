How is Procore Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE: PCOR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $52.96 in the last session, up 5.46% from day before closing price of $50.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390548 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.

On September 06, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $70.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 06, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares for $54.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,313,988 led to the insider holds 3,658,887 shares of the business.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares of PCOR for $1,197,878 on Oct 03. The CEO & President now owns 3,683,087 shares after completing the transaction at $49.50 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 24,200 shares for $52.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,278,460 and left with 3,707,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $98.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCOR traded on average about 894.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 901.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.23M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.69, compared to 2.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $162.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $160.79M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.79M, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $672.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $834.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $852.2M and the low estimate is $821.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.