How is Sovos Brands Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOVO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $14.10 in the prior trading day, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) closed at $14.41, up 2.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898267 shares were traded. SOVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On October 21, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

On October 18, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Telsey Advisory Group initiated its Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when LACHMAN TODD R sold 2,500 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 37,505 led to the insider holds 472,328 shares of the business.

LACHMAN TODD R sold 10,000 shares of SOVO for $150,021 on Sep 01. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 2,525,348 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, LACHMAN TODD R, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 37,500 and left with 474,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOVO has reached a high of $17.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 468.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 361.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.02M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SOVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $820.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $814.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.19M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $871.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892.4M and the low estimate is $848.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.