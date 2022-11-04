I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT).

After finishing at $52.12 in the prior trading day, Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) closed at $52.15, up 0.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1382918 shares were traded. LNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $58.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Falotico Nancy Joy bought 1,200 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 73,200 led to the insider holds 1,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alliant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNT has reached a high of $65.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 250.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.54M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LNT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.52, compared to 1.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 59.80% for LNT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $864.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $879M to a low estimate of $842.35M. As of the current estimate, Alliant Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $817M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.