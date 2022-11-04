I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR).

The price of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) closed at $6.42 in the last session, down -9.07% from day before closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550137 shares were traded. HEAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HEAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 09, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $14.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Wolfe Andrew sold 1,625 shares for $18.96 per share. The transaction valued at 30,810 led to the insider holds 61,999 shares of the business.

Wolfe Andrew sold 1,600 shares of HEAR for $35,008 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 63,624 shares after completing the transaction at $21.88 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Wolfe Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $20.88 each. As a result, the insider received 33,408 and left with 65,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEAR has reached a high of $30.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HEAR traded on average about 320.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 246.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.38M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HEAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 2.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.70% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $49.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.1M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Turtle Beach Corporation’s year-ago sales were $78.56M, an estimated decrease of -37.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.43M, an increase of 15.40% over than the figure of -$37.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $362.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.35M, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430M and the low estimate is $390M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.