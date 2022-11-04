In spite of ADC Therapeutics SA’s (NYSE:ADCT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, ADC Therapeutics SA’s stock clocked out at $4.37, up 5.81% from its previous closing price of $4.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 933257 shares were traded. ADCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADCT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

On November 09, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $44.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on November 09, 2021, with a $44 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADCT has reached a high of $30.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5884.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADCT traded 235.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 324.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.71M. Insiders hold about 52.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 27.55, compared to 5.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.51% and a Short% of Float of 19.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.83. EPS for the following year is -$3.28, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.64 and -$3.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $20.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.53M to a low estimate of $19M. As of the current estimate, ADC Therapeutics SA’s year-ago sales were $3.76M, an estimated increase of 445.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.92M, up 344.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $195.7M and the low estimate is $109.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.