In spite of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:EPRT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) closed at $21.15 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $21.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521160 shares were traded. EPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 20,760 led to the insider holds 84,453 shares of the business.

Mavoides Peter M. bought 20,000 shares of EPRT for $413,600 on Jun 13. The President and CEO now owns 459,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $31.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPRT has traded an average of 933.48K shares per day and 712.89k over the past ten days. A total of 139.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.83M. Shares short for EPRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 3.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPRT is 1.08, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $71.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74.2M to a low estimate of $69.86M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.99M, an estimated increase of 41.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $281.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.23M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $355.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.82M and the low estimate is $336.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.