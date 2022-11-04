In spite of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRTC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $107.10, down -11.61% from its previous closing price of $121.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571520 shares were traded. IRTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IRTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $155 from $180 previously.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $105.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when Devine Douglas sold 2,000 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 27,702 shares of the business.

Wilson Daniel G. sold 3,000 shares of IRTC for $367,716 on Sep 26. The EVP, Strategy Corp Dev Inv Rel now owns 34,562 shares after completing the transaction at $122.57 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Bairey Merz Cathleen Noel, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 90 shares for $159.77 each. As a result, the insider received 14,379 and left with 4,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRTC has reached a high of $169.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IRTC traded 378.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 554.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.57M. Shares short for IRTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 1.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.81 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.06 and -$4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.58. EPS for the following year is -$2.42, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.59 and -$5.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $100.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.5M to a low estimate of $99.2M. As of the current estimate, iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.69M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.09M, an increase of 26.50% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $417.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.82M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $542.61M and the low estimate is $414M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.