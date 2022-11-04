In the case of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP), what’s next?

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) closed the day trading at $6.53 up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $6.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535004 shares were traded. BBCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBCP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 25, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $6 previously.

On January 05, 2021, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Concrete’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBCP has reached a high of $9.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBCP traded about 96.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBCP traded about 314.68k shares per day. A total of 54.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.94M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BBCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 702.29k with a Short Ratio of 7.24, compared to 670.32k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $382.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $369.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $374.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $315.81M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406.49M and the low estimate is $393M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.