In the case of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), what’s next?

The closing price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) was $76.60 for the day, up 14.24% from the previous closing price of $67.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5116366 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CROX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Poole Michelle sold 7,320 shares for $80.26 per share. The transaction valued at 587,503 led to the insider holds 168,905 shares of the business.

SISLER SHANNON sold 3,164 shares of CROX for $253,120 on Aug 25. The EVP, Chief People Officer now owns 49,303 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On May 25, another insider, SMACH THOMAS J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $49.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,950 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $183.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.90.

Shares Statistics:

CROX traded an average of 1.59M shares per day over the past three months and 2.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.90M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 2.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.6 and $9.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.35. EPS for the following year is $11.26, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.71 and $9.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.