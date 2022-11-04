Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $87.68 in the prior trading day, Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) closed at $91.48, up 4.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635923 shares were traded. INGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

On April 12, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $102 to $94.

On November 09, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $115.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Xu Jinghuai sold 0 shares for $80.52 per share. The transaction valued at 9 led to the insider holds 14,635 shares of the business.

Bastos-Evans Valdirene sold 1,958 shares of INGR for $167,441 on Jun 17. The Sr. VP and Pres, APAC now owns 7,375 shares after completing the transaction at $85.52 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Gray James D, who serves as the Executive VP and CFO of the company, sold 0 shares for $83.56 each. As a result, the insider received 37 and left with 26,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ingredion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INGR has reached a high of $101.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 357.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 319.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 726.62k with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 847.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INGR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.54, compared to 2.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 37.80% for INGR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $2.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $6.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.12. EPS for the following year is $7.71, with 6 analysts recommending between $8.11 and $7.31.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, Ingredion Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.89B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.48B and the low estimate is $7.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.