Invest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) closed at $0.21 in the last session, up 8.68% from day before closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0167 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771503 shares were traded. ANPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2280 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1950.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANPC has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1915, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3768.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANPC traded on average about 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 524.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.73M. Insiders hold about 12.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ANPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 121.24k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56M, up 101.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4M and the low estimate is $5.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.