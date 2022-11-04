Invest in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $69.04 in the prior trading day, Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) closed at $69.23, up 0.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3768170 shares were traded. D stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of D by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $82.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 03, 2022, with a $82 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares for $83.89 per share. The transaction valued at 524,303 led to the insider holds 110,147 shares of the business.

BLUE ROBERT M bought 3,180 shares of D for $249,325 on Feb 16. The Chair, President and CEO now owns 183,052 shares after completing the transaction at $78.40 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, STORY SUSAN N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $74.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,630 and bolstered with 15,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dominion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, D has reached a high of $88.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 832.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 831.25M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for D as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 5.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, D’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.45, compared to 2.67 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19. The current Payout Ratio is 96.80% for D, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 19, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $4.26.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.17B to a low estimate of $2.85B. As of the current estimate, Dominion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.04B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.27B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.1B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for D’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.96B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.93B and the low estimate is $15.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.