Invest in Intel Corporation (INTC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $27.42 in the prior trading day, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $27.39, down -0.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39623448 shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Truist reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on October 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 8,830 shares for $28.16 per share. The transaction valued at 248,647 led to the insider holds 96,049 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 14,800 shares of INTC for $501,153 on Aug 24. The CEO now owns 77,216 shares after completing the transaction at $33.86 per share. On May 03, another insider, Zinsner David, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $44.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,014 and bolstered with 8,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $56.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 42.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 50.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.10B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 70.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 79.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INTC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.34, compared to 1.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 44.20% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 33 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $18.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.44B to a low estimate of $17.45B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.09B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.48B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.32B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.72B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.19B and the low estimate is $68.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.