Invest in Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $21.10 in the prior trading day, Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) closed at $22.48, up 6.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1449646 shares were traded. PTLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 416.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On June 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Waite Jill Francine sold 44,614 shares for $19.10 per share. The transaction valued at 852,127 led to the insider holds 21,900 shares of the business.

Scarpino Nicholas Anthony sold 65,506 shares of PTLO for $1,204,977 on May 10. The SVP Marketing & Off-Premises now owns 10,700 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $57.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 732.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 550.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.22, compared to 5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.52% and a Short% of Float of 24.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $609M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.95M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $704M and the low estimate is $657.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.