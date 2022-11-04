Investing in Bank OZK (OZK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) closed at $43.09 up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $42.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836515 shares were traded. OZK stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bank OZK’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $42 from $58 previously.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on June 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $55.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OZK has reached a high of $51.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OZK has traded an average of 751.45K shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 128.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.90M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OZK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 4.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OZK is 1.32, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 26.40% for OZK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $304.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $306.67M to a low estimate of $302.08M. As of the current estimate, Bank OZK’s year-ago sales were $266.36M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.96M, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OZK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.