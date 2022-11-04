Investing in BioNTech SE (BNTX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed at $145.25 up 2.64% from its previous closing price of $141.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119718 shares were traded. BNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioNTech SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $177.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BioNTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $369.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNTX has traded an average of 881.68K shares per day and 829.68k over the past ten days. A total of 243.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.11M. Insiders hold about 62.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 1.93M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.03 and a low estimate of $2.85, while EPS last year was $12.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.11, with high estimates of $12.7 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $47.75 and $23.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $35.36. EPS for the following year is $18.31, with 14 analysts recommending between $32.62 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.36B, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.15B and the low estimate is $6.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -41.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.