Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, up 24.84% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0972 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15288154 shares were traded. CELZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CELZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 58.80 and its Current Ratio is at 58.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Warbington Timothy bought 20,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 87,087 shares of the business.

Finger Michael H. bought 2,000 shares of CELZ for $1,000 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 18,502 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Warbington Timothy, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $0.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,480 and bolstered with 67,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2876.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CELZ traded 212.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.74M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 87.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 195.57k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 388.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $820k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820k and the low estimate is $820k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 90.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.