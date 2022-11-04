Is Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) closed at $17.92 in the last session, up 1.88% from day before closing price of $17.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327641 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On December 06, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when SHAROKY MELVIN MD bought 10,000 shares for $17.70 per share. The transaction valued at 177,000 led to the insider holds 15,900 shares of the business.

SHAROKY MELVIN MD bought 20,000 shares of INSM for $350,600 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 281,021 shares after completing the transaction at $17.53 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, LEE LEO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $17.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 796,050 and bolstered with 98,265 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $34.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INSM traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.56M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 11.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.58% and a Short% of Float of 8.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.16 and -$3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46. EPS for the following year is -$3.18, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$3.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188.46M, up 33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412.4M and the low estimate is $324.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.