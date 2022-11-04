Is Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) closed at $15.33 in the last session, down -1.67% from day before closing price of $15.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5164652 shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KURA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.70 and its Current Ratio is at 25.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On February 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KURA traded on average about 897.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.19M. Shares short for KURA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 8.02, compared to 4.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.99 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$2.3, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.97 and -$2.63.