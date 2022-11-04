Is this a Prime Time To acquire Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) stock

After finishing at $34.26 in the prior trading day, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) closed at $37.85, up 10.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870489 shares were traded. KTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KTB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $41.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kontoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTB has reached a high of $61.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 438.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 461.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.58M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KTB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 12.06, compared to 4.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 11.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KTB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.23. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $618.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $647M to a low estimate of $587.2M. As of the current estimate, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $479.41M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.71M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $685M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.48B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.