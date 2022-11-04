Is this a Prime Time To acquire MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) stock

After finishing at $57.46 in the prior trading day, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) closed at $60.26, up 4.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687977 shares were traded. MTSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Daly Stephen G sold 100 shares for $58.72 per share. The transaction valued at 5,872 led to the insider holds 291,579 shares of the business.

Roth Ambra R. sold 5,992 shares of MTSI for $351,850 on Nov 01. The SVP, GC, HR & Secretary now owns 16,013 shares after completing the transaction at $58.72 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Roth Ambra R., who serves as the SVP, GC, HR & Secretary of the company, sold 1,520 shares for $57.83 each. As a result, the insider received 87,902 and left with 22,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MACOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTSI has reached a high of $80.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 637.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 455.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.26M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MTSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.50, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $177.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.99M to a low estimate of $173M. As of the current estimate, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.21M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $675.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $673.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606.92M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $734.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $754.54M and the low estimate is $698M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.