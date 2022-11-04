Is this a Prime Time To acquire SiTime Corporation (SITM) stock

The price of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) closed at $80.27 in the last session, down -8.18% from day before closing price of $87.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 946840 shares were traded. SITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SITM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $125 from $210 previously.

On August 30, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $225.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Assaderaghi Fariborz sold 1,540 shares for $97.75 per share. The transaction valued at 150,535 led to the insider holds 115,145 shares of the business.

Assaderaghi Fariborz sold 468 shares of SITM for $52,884 on Aug 29. The insider now owns 116,685 shares after completing the transaction at $113.00 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, VASHIST RAJESH, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $125.38 each. As a result, the insider received 626,900 and left with 538,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SiTime’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITM has reached a high of $341.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SITM traded on average about 409.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 419.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 21.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.03M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SITM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 687.97k with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 757.76k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.81M, up 49.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412.1M and the low estimate is $380M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.