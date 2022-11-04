Is Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $55.26 in the prior trading day, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $55.54, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053865 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $67.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.

On February 15, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $104.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on February 15, 2022, with a $104 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when BERNS STEVEN sold 3,503 shares for $66.89 per share. The transaction valued at 234,316 led to the insider holds 1,125 shares of the business.

Olesky Lee sold 17,119 shares of TW for $1,276,742 on Aug 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 230,164 shares after completing the transaction at $74.58 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Olesky Lee, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,094 shares for $74.51 each. As a result, the insider received 230,524 and left with 247,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $102.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 769.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 205.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.34M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 2.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $298.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300.6M to a low estimate of $295.11M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $260.84M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.