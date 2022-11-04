It’s a good day to be an A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) shareholder

In the latest session, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) closed at $54.37 up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $53.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099009 shares were traded. AOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of A. O. Smith Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Longbow Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $71.

On November 23, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Carver Samuel M. sold 2,000 shares for $59.57 per share. The transaction valued at 119,140 led to the insider holds 5,144 shares of the business.

Larsen Michael M bought 3,925 shares of AOS for $274,240 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 7,425 shares after completing the transaction at $69.87 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Rajendra Ajita G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,209 shares for $83.29 each. As a result, the insider received 350,574 and left with 23,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOS has reached a high of $86.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AOS has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 155.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.54M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 5.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AOS is 1.20, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 33.70% for AOS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.31B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.