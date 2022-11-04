It’s a good day to be an MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) shareholder

In the latest session, MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) closed at $30.99 down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $31.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536105 shares were traded. MXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MaxLinear Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $66.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on December 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Torgerson William sold 15,704 shares for $52.68 per share. The transaction valued at 827,353 led to the insider holds 69,982 shares of the business.

Torgerson William sold 16,000 shares of MXL for $898,054 on Mar 10. The VP/GM, Broadband Group now owns 85,686 shares after completing the transaction at $56.13 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Torgerson William, who serves as the VP/GM, Broadband Group of the company, sold 26 shares for $61.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,600 and left with 101,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MaxLinear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXL has reached a high of $77.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MXL has traded an average of 612.03K shares per day and 795.43k over the past ten days. A total of 78.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.61M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MXL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 11.30, compared to 6.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.4M, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.