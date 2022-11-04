It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Livent Corporation (LTHM) stock

The closing price of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) was $29.40 for the day, up 3.41% from the previous closing price of $28.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4589982 shares were traded. LTHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTHM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 118,272 led to the insider holds 62,582 shares of the business.

Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares of LTHM for $2,980,985 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 299,980 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 55.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.26.

Shares Statistics:

LTHM traded an average of 3.92M shares per day over the past three months and 3.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.94M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.19, compared to 21.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 16.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $177.2M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $88.89M, an estimated increase of 134.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.65M, an increase of 118.80% less than the figure of $134.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.84M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $798.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.4M, up 89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $779M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.