It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) stock

The closing price of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) was $10.62 for the day, up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $10.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537847 shares were traded. VZIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VZIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $20 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On November 17, 2021, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.Barrington Research initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. sold 82,236 shares for $10.91 per share. The transaction valued at 897,420 led to the insider holds 10,896,576 shares of the business.

AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. sold 80,000 shares of VZIO for $856,000 on Oct 24. The 10% Owner now owns 10,978,812 shares after completing the transaction at $10.70 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $10.64 each. As a result, the insider received 744,900 and left with 11,058,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZIO has reached a high of $22.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.01.

Shares Statistics:

VZIO traded an average of 515.30K shares per day over the past three months and 484.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.85M. Insiders hold about 13.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VZIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.43, compared to 2.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $462.1M to a low estimate of $401.62M. As of the current estimate, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $390.02M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $517.26M, a decrease of -12.10% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $562.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $459.03M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.12B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.