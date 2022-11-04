Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $46.10 in the prior trading day, Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) closed at $49.59, up 7.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560915 shares were traded. KMPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 28, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Parker Stuart B. bought 5,000 shares for $42.55 per share. The transaction valued at 212,750 led to the insider holds 35,219 shares of the business.

GOREVIC JASON N bought 3,000 shares of KMPR for $129,000 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 12,139 shares after completing the transaction at $43.00 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Cochran George N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,000 and bolstered with 20,081 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMPR has reached a high of $65.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 247.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 259.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KMPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 1.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KMPR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.21, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is $3.97, with 6 analysts recommending between $5 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Kemper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $5.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.