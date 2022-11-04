LC (LendingClub Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) closed at $9.35 in the last session, down -4.79% from day before closing price of $9.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2277320 shares were traded. LC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Stack Fergal sold 6,040 shares for $13.86 per share. The transaction valued at 83,723 led to the insider holds 136,514 shares of the business.

Momen Ronnie sold 33,726 shares of LC for $467,452 on Aug 26. The Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking now owns 166,594 shares after completing the transaction at $13.86 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, ARMSTRONG ANNIE, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 37,046 shares for $13.86 each. As a result, the insider received 513,472 and left with 134,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $48.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LC traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.74M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 6.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $298.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $305.8M to a low estimate of $289.65M. As of the current estimate, LendingClub Corporation’s year-ago sales were $221.19M, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $292.26M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $35.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $314.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $239.07M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $818.63M, up 46.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.