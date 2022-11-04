NXE (NexGen Energy Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $4.08, up 2.51% from its previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2100185 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

To gain a deeper understanding of NXE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0650, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4450.

It appears that NXE traded 2.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 479.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.88M. Insiders hold about 15.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.14% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 6.15, compared to 17.57M on Jun 14, 2022.

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.1.