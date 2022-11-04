PRME (First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ: PRME) closed at $18.64 down -8.22% from its previous closing price of $20.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594298 shares were traded. PRME stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.30.

For a deeper understanding of First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF's stock, let's take a closer look at its various ratios.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. bought 800,000 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 13,600,000 led to the insider holds 11,522,248 shares of the business.

NELSEN ROBERT bought 800,000 shares of PRME for $13,600,000 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 6,128,297 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, ARCH Venture Partners X, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 800,000 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,600,000 and bolstered with 6,128,297 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRME has reached a high of $21.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRME has traded an average of 782.27K shares per day and 563.69k over the past ten days. A total of 94.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.07M. Insiders hold about 29.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.97% stake in the company.