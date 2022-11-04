Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) was $30.19 for the day, down -22.73% from the previous closing price of $39.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5310912 shares were traded. RPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $40 from $80 previously.

On November 03, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Adams Timothy M bought 5,000 shares for $65.50 per share. The transaction valued at 327,516 led to the insider holds 106,540 shares of the business.

Schodorf Thomas E sold 260 shares of RPD for $29,260 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 5,290 shares after completing the transaction at $112.54 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Burton Andrew F., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,498 shares for $110.00 each. As a result, the insider received 604,780 and left with 259,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $145.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.46.

Shares Statistics:

RPD traded an average of 722.18K shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.73M. Shares short for RPD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 4.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.98M to a low estimate of $163.5M. As of the current estimate, Rapid7 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.42M, an estimated increase of 29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.81M, an increase of 32.50% over than the figure of $29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $685.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $689.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.4M, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $839.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857.09M and the low estimate is $799.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.