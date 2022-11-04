RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) closed at $1.72 in the last session, down -12.69% from day before closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553397 shares were traded. RAVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RAVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 13, 2015, ROTH Capital reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $14.

On June 18, 2015, Wunderlich started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Wunderlich initiated its Buy rating on June 18, 2015, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SCHWARZ MARK E bought 12,252 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 12,007 led to the insider holds 3,092,125 shares of the business.

SCHWARZ MARK E bought 1,179 shares of RAVE for $1,049 on May 31. The Chairman now owns 3,079,873 shares after completing the transaction at $0.89 per share. On May 26, another insider, SCHWARZ MARK E, who serves as the Chairman of the company, bought 10,986 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,668 and bolstered with 3,078,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RAVE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAVE has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1791.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RAVE traded on average about 73.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 216.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.74M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.06k with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 72.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.