RLAY (Relay Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at $20.94 in the last session, down -2.24% from day before closing price of $21.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655047 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RLAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.50 and its Current Ratio is at 19.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On June 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $13.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on June 06, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 8,000 shares for $22.75 per share. The transaction valued at 182,000 led to the insider holds 86,866 shares of the business.

Bergstrom Donald A sold 1,817 shares of RLAY for $39,138 on Oct 28. The President, R&D now owns 86,866 shares after completing the transaction at $21.54 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Adams Brian, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 728 shares for $21.54 each. As a result, the insider received 15,681 and left with 61,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1230.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $37.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RLAY traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 638.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.86M. Shares short for RLAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.02M with a Short Ratio of 10.35, compared to 18.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 30.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.86, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$4.01.