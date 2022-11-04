Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) was $24.42 for the day, down -22.75% from the previous closing price of $31.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521469 shares were traded. RYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RYI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 10, 2019, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Lehner Edward J. sold 7,500 shares for $31.10 per share. The transaction valued at 233,250 led to the insider holds 515,776 shares of the business.

Kannan Molly D sold 4,410 shares of RYI for $116,115 on Aug 09. The CAO & Corporate Controller now owns 9,158 shares after completing the transaction at $26.33 per share. On May 13, another insider, PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,113,022 shares for $29.62 each. As a result, the insider received 151,435,280 and left with 15,924,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYI has reached a high of $44.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.80.

Shares Statistics:

RYI traded an average of 256.32K shares per day over the past three months and 288.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.90M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RYI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 621.78k with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 671.94k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, RYI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.58 and a low estimate of $4.58, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $2.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.4 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.4. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -33.60% less than the figure of -$25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.68B, down -15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.08B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.