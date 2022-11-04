The name Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Check-Cap Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.26, up 9.27% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0223 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6816080 shares were traded. CHEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3270 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2323.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHEK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $6.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHEK has reached a high of $1.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2887, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3704.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHEK traded 439.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 944.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.69M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHEK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 1.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.